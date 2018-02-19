Local News

Transmitter explosion at GPL leads to widespread blackout

A transmitter explosion around 8 pm tonight at the Kingston Power Station has caused a widespread blackout.

It is the latest in a series of problems which have beset the power generating system and which has led to searing criticism of the government.

 

More in Local News

Bar Association warns against unconstitutional appointments of Chancellor, CJ

The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) today warned against any unconstitutional appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) stating that it would have embarrassing consequences.

Ramotar defends CGX agreement

Former President Donald Ramotar yesterday said that the contract he signed with Canadian oil explorer, CGX followed a template for all agreements clinched before petroleum was discovered in 2015 and its release is a “lame” attempt by the government to compare it with the 2016 one signed with ExxonMobil  following the major hydrocarbon discovery in 2015.

Workers of sugar divestment unit turned away from Enmore estate

The Guyana Sugar Corporation and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of NICIL are at loggerheads again over control of the estates which last weekend saw GuySuCo security barring SPU contracted engineers and other workers from entering the Enmore Estate.

DJ dead, two hospitalised after West Berbice accident

A 21-year-old disc jockey lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday after the vehicle he was returning home in toppled several times before coming to a halt in a drain at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Ann’s Grove woman dies in accident at Vreed-en-Hoop

An early Sunday morning vehicular accident on the Vreed-en- Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road has claimed the life of a 28-year-old  female, Donikel Campbelle 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

