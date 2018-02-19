Workers of sugar divestment unit turned away from Enmore estate

The Guyana Sugar Corporation and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of NICIL are at loggerheads again over control of the estates which last weekend saw GuySuCo security barring SPU contracted engineers and other workers from entering the Enmore Estate.

“Security has special instructions about people coming to work and only following the order from higher up [of GuySuCo]. Like they don’t want them to go in or something between the two sides,” sources at GuySuCo told Stabroek News.

This newspaper understands that there was a standoff between the SPU maintenance workers and security personnel at the Enmore Estate on Saturday and yesterday…..