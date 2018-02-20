Auditor General unable to pronounce on city accounts due to limited access

The office of the Auditor General (AG) has not been afforded enough access to the City Council’s records to judge whether its accounts are “clean,” AG Deodat Sharma said yesterday.

Sharma made the disclosure yesterday during the first Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing of 2018, held in the Parliamentary Chamber.

He related that since the PAC’s last sitting, the Audit Office has attempted to audit records from 2005 to 2015, but said that when the Council was visited for the audit, no records for 2005 were produced. He further related that records from 2012 were damaged, but nevertheless, they have begun work from that period onward.

As it relates to 2016, ….