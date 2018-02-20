Auditor General unable to pronounce on city accounts due to limited access

The office of the Auditor General (AG) has not been afforded enough access to the City Council’s records to judge whether its accounts are “clean,” AG Deodat Sharma said yesterday.
Sharma made the disclosure yesterday during the first Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing of 2018, held in the Parliamentary Chamber.
He related that since the PAC’s last sitting, the Audit Office has attempted to audit records from 2005 to 2015, but said that when the Council was visited for the audit, no records for 2005 were produced. He further related that records from 2012 were damaged, but nevertheless, they have begun work from that period onward.
As it relates to 2016, ….
Unrest erupts in east Port of Spain after police killing
(Trinidad Guardian) Neighbours and friends of 25-year-old Akel “Christmas” James are disputing the police’s claims over the circumstances surrounding his death.
Gov’t will uphold constitution on Chancellor, CJ appointments
The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) last night labelled as reckless a statement by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) expressing concern that appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) might be made by the government outside of the constitutional provisions.
NICIL accepts US$3m for outstanding GTT shares payment – source
The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NI-CIL) recently accepted an offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) to pay US$3M of the outstanding US$5M for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), sources say.
Teenage accused to face trial over murder of Top Cop’s brother
A 16-year-old was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was fatally stabbed last year at the Stabroek Market.
Baishanlin owes GFC $80M
Baishanlin still owes the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) some $80 million, according to Commissioner of Forests James Singh, who also says that claims about the company illegally logging at one of the concessions it previously owned are false.