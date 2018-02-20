CANU officer tells court of two-month surveillance of racers

The three motor racers charged in a $550m cocaine-in-lumber case had been under surveillance by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for two months prior to the bust on May 12, 2017.

This was stated by CANU officer, Linden Thompson when he testified in the continuing trial on February 8th at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

On trial are motor racers Stephen Vieira, Tazim Gafoor and his son, Nazim Gafoor and Sherwayne De Abreu.

