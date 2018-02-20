Linden Town Council had issues following procedure for spending subvention – Treasurer tells PAC

The Linden Town Council was described as a “rogue municipality” by a Member of Parliament yesterday after its Treasurer admitted that the Council has “issues following procedure” in spending its subvention from the Central Government.

The revelation was met with laughter from the sitting Public Accounts Committee (PAC) but Municipal Treasurer of Linden Audrey Nelson explained that the Council had to be advised on occasion to spend money within the ambit of the ministry’s programme.

“It’s another rogue council,” Member of Parliament Juan Edghill concluded, referring to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, whose accounts had also come under scrutiny during yesterday’s hearing at the Parliament Chamber.

At the beginning of the questioning, ….