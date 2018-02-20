Taxi driver cleared of $3M robbery, shooting outside of Finance Ministry

Samuel Adams, the taxi driver who was charged with shooting and robbing a BK International Supervisor outside of the Ministry of Finance in 2016, was acquitted yesterday after a city court found that the police failed to prove their case against him.

The charge against Adams, of Lot 9 Dennis Street, Sophia, alleges that on December 5th, 2016, at Urquhart Street, in the company of others and armed with guns, he robbed John Bryan of $3 million and feloniously wounded him.

Adams, who was represented by attorney Dexter Todd, was on trial before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

When the trial resumed yesterday, Todd ….