Teenage accused to face trial over murder of Top Cop’s brother

A 16-year-old was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was fatally stabbed last year at the Stabroek Market.
The charge against the accused is that on February 19th, 2017, he murdered Persaud, called “Bhim,” 51, of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast. He was 15 at the time. At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge yesterday, Magistrate Fabayo Azore committed the youth to stand trial for the crime at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. The boy will remain on remand at the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.
One day prior to his death, the now dead man was reported missing. Following his disappearance, family members had conducted several fruitless searches. Persaud and another man were at the Stabroek Market making a purchase when the accused reportedly attacked him in what appeared to be an attempted robbery.
