Transformer explosion shuts down power

A 69KV transformer explosion at the Guyana Power and Light’s Kingston Power Plant last night resulted in a shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Inter-connected System.

The power outage occurred at around 8pm following the explosion. Nearly four hours later some parts of the city were still without power.

Minutes after the power outage, GPL posted on its Facebook page “the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System experienced a shutdown. We seek your patience as we work to restore power to all areas. GPL regrets the inconvenience caused.”