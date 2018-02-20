Trial underway of driver over teen’s death

The trial of Lennox De Nobrega, the driver charged with causing the death of a teen by dangerous driving, commenced yesterday.
It is alleged that on October 14th, 2017, De Nobrega drove PRR 7624 on Mandela Avenue in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jhamallie Niles, 17, called ‘Bow Foot.’
The trial, which is being conducted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, began with a total of five witnesses, including the brother of the deceased, taking the witness stand.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers ….
Unrest erupts in east Port of Spain after police killing
(Trinidad Guardian) Neighbours and friends of 25-year-old Akel “Christmas” James are disputing the police’s claims over the circumstances surrounding his death.
Gov’t will uphold constitution on Chancellor, CJ appointments
The Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) last night labelled as reckless a statement by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) expressing concern that appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) might be made by the government outside of the constitutional provisions.
Auditor General unable to pronounce on city accounts due to limited access
The office of the Auditor General (AG) has not been afforded enough access to the City Council’s records to judge whether its accounts are “clean,” AG Deodat Sharma said yesterday.
NICIL accepts US$3m for outstanding GTT shares payment – source
The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NI-CIL) recently accepted an offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) to pay US$3M of the outstanding US$5M for the purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), sources say.
Teenage accused to face trial over murder of Top Cop’s brother
A 16-year-old was yesterday committed to stand trial for the murder of Hemant Persaud, the brother of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, who was fatally stabbed last year at the Stabroek Market.