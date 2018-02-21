Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant

With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Alfred, who had denied any involvement in the woman’s death, admitted yesterday to unlawfully killing the elderly woman during a robbery at her Lot 3630 Christiani Street, North Ruimveldt home between March 25th and March 26th, 2014. However, in his address to the court, Alfred nevertheless sought to lay the blame for the killing at the feet of a purported acquaintance.

Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Alfred to 23 years behind bars, while noting that he found no expression of remorse from him for what he had done.

Alfred’s story is that ….