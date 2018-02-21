Armed bandits beat Enmore couple in home invasion, snatch $7m in jewels, cash

Gun-toting bandits yesterday morning invaded an Enmore Hope West house where they tied up a vendor and his family before carting off approximately $7M in gold jewellery and cash.

Chatterpaul Persaud also known as ‘Krishna’, 26, yesterday told Stabroek News that he and his wife, 24-year-old Nalinie Devi Deonarine called ‘Dolly’ were asleep when they were awoken by the sound of the bandits kicking open their door.

“Four man kick in the room door….them come in, two of them jump on the bed weh me deh, them tie me up, start lash up me with the gun and suh and then them attack meh wife, them start lash up she tuh and them start ransack the place”, Chatterpaul said while adding that the men also tied their hands and feet with a bedsheet.

During the ordeal which ….