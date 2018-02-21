Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project

Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.

“We need the information in order to finalise that aspect of the investigation,” he told Stabroek News on Monday, while noting that if needs be he will conclude his investigation without it. Sharma dispatched a letter about two weeks ago requesting specific information.

He said that he is not satisfied that he will be able to make a definitive conclusion without the documents requested. “That company, they would have collected money. We don’t know how much money they collected and we don’t know what type of expenditures they did before the Ministry of Public Works took it (the project) over,” he said.

Sharma recalled that ….