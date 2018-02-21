Defence queries lack of surveillance evidence

The absence of photo and video evidence from the alleged surveillance of Stephen Vieira and Tazim Gafoor was called into question by defence attorney Glen Hanoman, when the trial into the $550 million cocaine in lumber case continued yesterday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Motor biker Vieira, 33, of Middle and Cummings streets, Georgetown; along with Sherwayne De Abreu, 35, of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara; and motor racers Tazim Gafoor, 45, and his son, Nazim Gafoor, 20, of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara were charged jointly on May 31, 2017.

The men are accused of having in their possession 84.9 kilos of cocaine between March 1 and May 12, 2017 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

