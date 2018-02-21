Driver accused of causing teen’s death blames mouthwash for breathalyser test result

Lennox De Nobrega, the driver charged with causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving, yesterday stated that although a breathalyser test found alcohol on his breath after the accident, it was due to mouthwash he had used earlier.
The prosecution yesterday closed its case against De Nobrega after presenting five witnesses and he subsequently led his defence through sworn testimony after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found that a prima facie case had been made out against him.
The charge against De Nobrega states that on October 14th, he drove motor vehicle PRR 7624 on Mandela Avenue in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 17-year-old Jhamallie Niles. After the prosecution closed its case, De Nobrega’s attorney, Dexter Todd, argued that the evidence presented by the prosecution only pointed to negligence and not negligence of his client but that of the deceased.
The prosecutor, in response, stated that from the evidence of one of the witnesses, it was clear how the accident occurred. It was stated that the accused was driving his car at a fast rate and the damage seen on the vehicle indicates the force with which the car came in contact with the deceased.
Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently stated that based on the evidence presented by the prosecution’s witnesses, a prima facie case had been made out against him.
De Nobrega then decided to go into the witness box and in a sworn testimony he stated that at the time of the accident he was driving along the road and cars coming from the opposite direction with their high beam lights on made it hard for him to see. He then stated that all he saw was a shadow.
The prosecutor subsequently asked how fast he was travelling and he stated that he was going at about 45 to 50 kilometres per hour. The prosecutor then asked him where he was before he was driving that night and De Nobrega said he was at his friend’s house at Eccles. The prosecutor then put to him that he was drinking alcohol at his friend’s home but he denied the claim. The prosecutor asked if he took a breathalyser test and he responded by stating that one showed that he had alcohol in his system but it was due to the Listerine mouthwash he had used that night.
Both the prosecution and defence will make their final submissions in the case today before the Chief Magistrate.
Mashramani traffic advisory from Police
The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018 the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;Camp Street & Thomas land Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh Barr Street & Vlissengen Road Dowding & Vlissengen Road Station Street & Vlissengen Road Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road Woolford & J.B Singh Anira & Irving Streets Laluni & Irving StreetsThe Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade; u Crown & Irving streets u Almond & Irving Streets u Forshaw & Irving Streets u Church Street & Vlissengen Road u North & Vlissengen Roads u Regent Street & Vlissengen Road u South & Vlissengen Road u Brickdam & Vlissengen Road u Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road u Hadfield & Vlissengen Road u Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
Security net to stay in East Port of Spain following unrest
(Trinidad Guardian) Joint police and Defence Force patrol camps are remaining in East Port-of-Spain permanently and will be supplemented as necessary, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says.
Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project
Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.
Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant
With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
PAC asks Auditor General to review Region Two administration’s accounts
The Auditor General (AG) was asked to immediately dispatch a team on Monday to peruse Region Two’s financial records after the region’s engineer admitted that the accounting officer continued to breach financial rules.