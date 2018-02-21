Ministry decries vandalism of public infrastructure

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is calling on public-spirited citizens to play their part in reporting cases of destruction of property or illegal connections.
The call came yesterday following a spate of vandalising of infrastructure.
As recently as Friday, February 16, MPI said that a team from the Ministry noticed an individual attempting to vandalise the power feeds which energise sections of the highway lights along the Rupert Craig Highway.
“Unfortunately, this individual managed to escape and, upon closer inspection, it was evident that approximately 900 feet of the cable was already removed. Incidentally, the team had been in the vicinity to conduct repairs to vandalised power feeds associated with the traffic light system at the intersection of UG Road and the Railway Embankment”, the statement said.
Similarly, vandalism of the highway lights, in the form of illegal connections to the Highway Lighting Distribution Network, in the vicinity of the Seawall Bandstand had led to the temporary disconnection of those lights. While the lights have been reconnected to ensure continued safety and convenience of the public, the ministry said that vandalism of these lights has continued.
MPI said that the vandalism severely compromises the integrity of these electrical systems.
Citizens interested in reporting any instances of vandalism are urged to contact MPI’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or the nearest police station. MPI is also calling on the vandals to desist from such acts since they ultimately inconvenience the citizenry by destroying much needed infrastructure.
Mashramani traffic advisory from Police
The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018 the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;Camp Street & Thomas land Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh Barr Street & Vlissengen Road Dowding & Vlissengen Road Station Street & Vlissengen Road Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road Woolford & J.B Singh Anira & Irving Streets Laluni & Irving StreetsThe Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade; u Crown & Irving streets u Almond & Irving Streets u Forshaw & Irving Streets u Church Street & Vlissengen Road u North & Vlissengen Roads u Regent Street & Vlissengen Road u South & Vlissengen Road u Brickdam & Vlissengen Road u Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road u Hadfield & Vlissengen Road u Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
Security net to stay in East Port of Spain following unrest
(Trinidad Guardian) Joint police and Defence Force patrol camps are remaining in East Port-of-Spain permanently and will be supplemented as necessary, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says.
Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project
Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.
Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant
With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
PAC asks Auditor General to review Region Two administration’s accounts
The Auditor General (AG) was asked to immediately dispatch a team on Monday to peruse Region Two’s financial records after the region’s engineer admitted that the accounting officer continued to breach financial rules.