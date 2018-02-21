Murder accused admitted to piercing victim with knife

A witness yesterday testified that murder accused Kelvin Chisholm had admitted that he pierced the man he is accused of killing with a knife during a scuffle.

The trial of Chisholm, who is accused of murdering Nigel Lawson, commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a jury at the Georgetown High Court.

Chisholm has denied that he murdered Lawson on May 1st, 2014 in Georgetown.

Among those testifying yesterday was….