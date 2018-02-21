PAC asks Auditor General to review Region Two administration’s accounts

The Auditor General (AG) was asked to immediately dispatch a team on Monday to peruse Region Two’s financial records after the region’s engineer admitted that the accounting officer continued to breach financial rules.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson is suspected by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of continuing to disregard recommendations by both it and the AG to discontinue using current expenditure to fund capital items.

On Monday, while Region Two was being examined by the PAC, Chairman Irfaan Ali asked Hopkinson whether the situation had been corrected. Hopkinson said that it had.

But Ali pressed further, asking ….