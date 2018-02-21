PAC asks Auditor General to review Region Two administration’s accounts

The Auditor General (AG) was asked to immediately dispatch a team on Monday to peruse Region Two’s financial records after the region’s engineer admitted that the accounting officer continued to breach financial rules.
Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson is suspected by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of continuing to disregard recommendations by both it and the AG to discontinue using current expenditure to fund capital items.
On Monday, while Region Two was being examined by the PAC, Chairman Irfaan Ali asked Hopkinson whether the situation had been corrected. Hopkinson said that it had.
But Ali pressed further, asking ….
Mashramani traffic advisory from Police
The Guyana Police Force is informing members of the public that in order to facilitate activities relating to the Mashramani float parade 2018 the following intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:00h until the end of the days’ activities;Camp Street & Thomas land Albert Street & Wooldord Avenue Sandy Bobb & Vlissegen Road Sandy Bobb & J.B Singh Barr Street & Vlissengen Road Dowding & Vlissengen Road Station Street & Vlissengen Road Lamaha street & Vlissengen Road Woolford Avenue & Vlissengen Road Woolford & J.B Singh Anira & Irving Streets Laluni & Irving StreetsThe Following roads will also be closed to facilitate the float parade; u Crown & Irving streets u Almond & Irving Streets u Forshaw & Irving Streets u Church Street & Vlissengen Road u North & Vlissengen Roads u Regent Street & Vlissengen Road u South & Vlissengen Road u Brickdam & Vlissengen Road u Homestretch Avenue & Vlissengen Road u Hadfield & Vlissengen Road u Mandela Avenue & Vlissengen Road
Security net to stay in East Port of Spain following unrest
(Trinidad Guardian) Joint police and Defence Force patrol camps are remaining in East Port-of-Spain permanently and will be supplemented as necessary, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young says.
Auditor General requests info from private developer to complete probe of billion-dollar D’Urban Park project
Auditor General Deodat Sharma says that he is awaiting some information from Homestretch Development Inc (HDI) before he completes his investigation of the controversial billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project.
Accused gets 23 years for killing elderly remigrant
With his trial for the murder of 75-year-old remigrant Joyce Lewis set to commence yesterday morning, Kevon Alfred in an unexpected turn of events pleaded to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Armed bandits beat Enmore couple in home invasion, snatch $7m in jewels, cash
Gun-toting bandits yesterday morning invaded an Enmore Hope West house where they tied up a vendor and his family before carting off approximately $7M in gold jewellery and cash.