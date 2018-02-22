Border villages are the guardians of Guyana – Granger  

“Frontier communities are guardians of Guyana’s territorial integrity and national security. They are our first line of defence against any attempt at incursions and invasions,” President David Granger yesterday told residents of the border village of Kaikan, in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni, at a community meeting held at the Kaikan Primary School.
According to a media release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoP), the residents of Kaikan, who have had a number of terrorising encounters with the notorious ‘Syndicatos’ gang, welcomed the Head of State’s visit, as well as, the boosting of security in the area by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The community now benefits from 24-hour security which is necessitated by the situation in neighbouring Venezuela and “escalated by the age-old border controversy”, the release said.
“Venezuela is claiming that the boundaries are wrong…but that is not true. If you go to Mount Roraima you will see the markers; if you go in the Barima-Waini you will see the markers… The markers were put down there 110 years ago… the International Court will decide…but believe me, you are safe,” Guyana’s Head of State, was quoted as saying in the release, as he assured the villagers of their safety.
According to the MoP, Kaikan in Region Seven, ….
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates
For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.
Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank
A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.
Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ
Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.