Border villages are the guardians of Guyana – Granger  

“Frontier communities are guardians of Guyana’s territorial integrity and national security. They are our first line of defence against any attempt at incursions and invasions,” President David Granger yesterday told residents of the border village of Kaikan, in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni, at a community meeting held at the Kaikan Primary School.

According to a media release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoP), the residents of Kaikan, who have had a number of terrorising encounters with the notorious ‘Syndicatos’ gang, welcomed the Head of State’s visit, as well as, the boosting of security in the area by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The community now benefits from 24-hour security which is necessitated by the situation in neighbouring Venezuela and “escalated by the age-old border controversy”, the release said.

“Venezuela is claiming that the boundaries are wrong…but that is not true. If you go to Mount Roraima you will see the markers; if you go in the Barima-Waini you will see the markers… The markers were put down there 110 years ago… the International Court will decide…but believe me, you are safe,” Guyana’s Head of State, was quoted as saying in the release, as he assured the villagers of their safety.

According to the MoP, Kaikan in Region Seven, ….