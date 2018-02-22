Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates

For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.

“NICIL (National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited) is looking to get some financing out of a commercial bank, short term, well a kind of syndicated bond just similarly like the AHI (Atlantic Hotels Inc.) and the building of the Marriott. So similar to that,” Jordan yesterday explained to reporters on the sidelines of an IDB forum held at the Pegasus Hotel.

“Short term financing, maybe three to five years, and in that period the revenues that will come from sale of estates… I think it can be anywhere between ten to fifteen billion dollars,” he added, while saying that a sale could be possible over the next six to nine months.

Stabroek News reported last week ….