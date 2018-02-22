GRO registration process transparent, not partisan

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix yesterday refuted claims of impropriety and publicly legitimised Member of Parliament, Richard Allen’s involvement in the outreach activity last week by the General Registrar’s Office (GRO) in Barima-Waini (Region One) to provide registration services for residents there.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Felix was at the time responding to allegations, made by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and published in yesterday’s edition of the Guyana Times against Allen. (See other story on page 19.)

“None of the allegations mentioned has any truthfulness behind it… I Winston Gordon Felix, Minister [of] Citizenship has authorised Mr. Allen since last year to mobilise and assist the GRO staff with moving around… MP Allen has not interfered in the work of the GRO staff. He is of help to them,” he said, according to the release.

Felix’s statement ….