GWI argues strongly for water tariff hikes but PUC insists on seeing accounts

Despite GWI’s Managing Director, Richard Van West-Charles arguing strongly for tariff increases, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) yesterday insisted that the accounts of the utility be presented for examination.

Audited records for the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) are not available for the last two years and this has resulted in a request for the unaudited versions. The PUC request for the accounts came at the end of yesterday’s hearing on the application by GWI for increased tariffs. It was the second hearing to be held.

PUC Chairwoman, Della Britton, following a discussion among the members of the Commission, advised Van West-Charles, to take the proposal to make available the unaudited financials for 2016 and 2017, back to GWI’s Board of Directors.

The 2015 audited statements ….