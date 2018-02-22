Pastor jailed for raping girl appeals conviction

Pastor Andrew Hannibal who was earlier this month sentenced to 40 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old girl, has appealed his conviction and sentence, arguing among other things that there were discrepancies in the state’s case against him.

At the conclusion of a trial on February 8, a jury had found Hannibal guilty as charged for raping the young girl, who Justice Sandil Kissoon said was grossly violated in every conceivable way.

He sexually penetrated the young girl between January 29th and January 31st, 2016, in the County of Berbice.

The judge had ….