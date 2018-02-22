PPP defends concerns raised by Bar Association over appointments to judiciary

Charging that the government had been a serial violator of the constitution, the opposition PPP yesterday defended the concerns raised by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) about the possible appointment of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice (CJ).
On Monday morning, the GBA warned in a statement against any unconstitutional appointments by the government of the Chancellor and CJ. The GBA statement came following declarations from senior government officials which were interpreted by some to mean that appointments would be made despite Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s objections to the two names presented to him by President David Granger. Under the constitution, the Opposition Leader must agree with the candidates before substantive appointments are made.
Close to midnight on Monday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon in a release from the Ministry of the Presidency criticised the GBA and called its statement reckless. Harmon assured that the government would uphold the constitution on the appointment of the chancellor and CJ.
In its statement yesterday, the PPP ….
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates
For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.
Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank
A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.
Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ
Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.