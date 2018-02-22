PPP defends concerns raised by Bar Association over appointments to judiciary

Charging that the government had been a serial violator of the constitution, the opposition PPP yesterday defended the concerns raised by the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) about the possible appointment of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice (CJ).

On Monday morning, the GBA warned in a statement against any unconstitutional appointments by the government of the Chancellor and CJ. The GBA statement came following declarations from senior government officials which were interpreted by some to mean that appointments would be made despite Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s objections to the two names presented to him by President David Granger. Under the constitution, the Opposition Leader must agree with the candidates before substantive appointments are made.

Close to midnight on Monday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon in a release from the Ministry of the Presidency criticised the GBA and called its statement reckless. Harmon assured that the government would uphold the constitution on the appointment of the chancellor and CJ.

In its statement yesterday, the PPP ….