President Trump congratulates Guyana

GEORGETOWN – The following letter was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States.

Dear Mr. President:

Congratulations to you and the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your 48th Republic Day, February 23.

The United States of America takes pride in its partnership with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We value your ongoing contributions to regional security and look forward to working with you on the development of your natural resources for the benefit of the Guyanese people.

On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a beautiful Mashramani festival.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump