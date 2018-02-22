President Trump congratulates Guyana

GEORGETOWN – The following letter was sent to President David Granger on behalf of the people of the United States.
Dear Mr. President:
Congratulations to you and the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of your 48th Republic Day, February 23.
The United States of America takes pride in its partnership with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. We value your ongoing contributions to regional security and look forward to working with you on the development of your natural resources for the benefit of the Guyanese people.
On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a beautiful Mashramani festival.
Sincerely,
Donald J. Trump
Muslim scholar recommitted to stand trial over rape of boys
In a much watched case, Magistrate Alex Moore today recommitted Muslim scholar, Nezaam Ali, to stand trial for the alleged rape of nine boys.
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Updated: Finance Ministry clarifies figure for reopening of estates
The Ministry of Finance this afternoon clarified that the proposed sum to be borrowed for use by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) as reported in today’s Stabroek News, Guyana Times and Guyana Chronicle, is not solely for the reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore Sugar Estates.
Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank
A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.