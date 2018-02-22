Providence duo remanded over gun, ammo possession

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged possession of a gun and ammunition.
The charge alleged that Sherwin Wright, 26, and Akeem Simeon, 21, (no addresses provided) on February 20th at 239 Providence, East Bank Demerara, had in their possession a 9mm pistol without being licenced firearm holders.
The second charge alleged that Wright and Simeon had in their possession two live 9mm rounds without being licenced.
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that they had knowledge of the firearm.
Magistrate Fabayo Azore then adjourned the matter until March 21st and remanded the men to prison.
Dwight Yorke denies deal with chutney singer
(Trinidad Guardian) Former T&T and Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke yesterday denied he entered into any contract with Chutney Monarch Neval Chatelal to loan him money to pay off a debt following his Island Vibe fete last year.
Gov’t seeking $10b-15b to reopen estates
For the limited reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates next month, government is in the process of borrowing some $10B to 15B from local commercial banks here, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan says.
Contractor shot in head, robbed after leaving bank
A 38-year-old electrical contractor narrowly escaped death yesterday after he was shot and robbed of $600,000 by two motorcycle bandits who trailed him from a bank before cornering him at his Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) worksite.
Guyana moves up in transparency ranking
Guyana has registered its highest score on the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Index Report but even with a mark of 38 and ranking at 91 out of 180 countries it is still viewed as a very corrupt country.
Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ
Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.