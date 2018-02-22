Providence duo remanded over gun, ammo possession

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison for the alleged possession of a gun and ammunition.

The charge alleged that Sherwin Wright, 26, and Akeem Simeon, 21, (no addresses provided) on February 20th at 239 Providence, East Bank Demerara, had in their possession a 9mm pistol without being licenced firearm holders.

The second charge alleged that Wright and Simeon had in their possession two live 9mm rounds without being licenced.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that they had knowledge of the firearm.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore then adjourned the matter until March 21st and remanded the men to prison.