Third term hearing now set for March 12 at CCJ

Guyana’s appeal over the constitutionality of presidential term limits will now be heard on March 12 by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), according to the Trinidad-based court’s schedule of sittings.

February 28th was previously set as a tentative date for the first hearing of the case. A check of the court’s website yesterday revealed that March 12 is now the date for hearing.

According to the schedule, the case will be heard in Court Room 1 via video at 10 am.

