Integrity Commission members sworn in

Three of the four persons nominated to be members of the Integrity Commi-ssion were yesterday sworn in during a simple ceremony by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Ministry of the Presidency.
Former Land Court judge, Kumar Doraisami, who has been named Chairman, along with attorney Rosemary Benjamin-Noble and Pandit Rabindranath Persaud later received their instruments of appointment from Minister of State Joseph Harmon.
The fourth person, attorney Thandi McAllister was unavoidably absent from the ceremony and will take the oath of office at a later date.
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo earlier this month ….
Chatelal forgives Yorke as loan repaid
(Trinidad Guardian) “Dwight, I forgive you.” So stated reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal in an open letter to former T&T and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke yesterday, following the repayment of a $250,000 loan.
Exxon contract final -Harmon
The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says
General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.
CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal
A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.
President says confident in World Court cause
As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.