Integrity Commission members sworn in

Three of the four persons nominated to be members of the Integrity Commi-ssion were yesterday sworn in during a simple ceremony by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Former Land Court judge, Kumar Doraisami, who has been named Chairman, along with attorney Rosemary Benjamin-Noble and Pandit Rabindranath Persaud later received their instruments of appointment from Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

The fourth person, attorney Thandi McAllister was unavoidably absent from the ceremony and will take the oath of office at a later date.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo earlier this month ….