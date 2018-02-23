Mother gets four years, $7M fine over cocaine found in daughter’s handbag

Kavita Persaud, the woman who was arrested after her daughter was found with over five pounds of cocaine in her handbag at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after she took responsibility for the drugs.
Persaud, 40, also known as ‘Natasha,’ admitted that on February 14th, 2018, at the CJIA, she trafficked 2.660 kilogrammes (equivalent to 5.8 pounds) of cocaine.
Persaud and her daughter, Rachel Narine, of Lot 55 Ramsingh Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, were jointly charged last Friday with the offence. The charge against Narine was yesterday withdrawn after Persaud’s decision to plead guilty.
Persaud told the Georgetown court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that….
Chatelal forgives Yorke as loan repaid
(Trinidad Guardian) “Dwight, I forgive you.” So stated reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal in an open letter to former T&T and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke yesterday, following the repayment of a $250,000 loan.
Exxon contract final -Harmon
The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says
General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.
CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal
A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.
President says confident in World Court cause
As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.