Mother gets four years, $7M fine over cocaine found in daughter’s handbag

Kavita Persaud, the woman who was arrested after her daughter was found with over five pounds of cocaine in her handbag at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after she took responsibility for the drugs.

Persaud, 40, also known as ‘Natasha,’ admitted that on February 14th, 2018, at the CJIA, she trafficked 2.660 kilogrammes (equivalent to 5.8 pounds) of cocaine.

Persaud and her daughter, Rachel Narine, of Lot 55 Ramsingh Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, were jointly charged last Friday with the offence. The charge against Narine was yesterday withdrawn after Persaud’s decision to plead guilty.

Persaud told the Georgetown court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that….