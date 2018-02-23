Muslim scholar recommitted to face trial over rape of boys

Four years after being committed to stand trial for the alleged rape of nine boys, Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali was yesterday recommitted once more after years of delay and uncertainty over evidence.

“I feel relieved,” was all the mother of four of Ali’s alleged victims could say when she heard Magistrate Alex Moore recommit Ali to stand trial on nine rape charges.

The case, which should have already gone to trial in the High Court, had to be reopened after it was discovered that key documentary evidence–birth and medical certificates—was missing. Ali, of 268 Section ‘C’ 5 South Turkeyen, was charged in 2012 with raping nine boys.

The charges alleged ….