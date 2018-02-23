NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says

General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.

“…We have something that we are looking at the moment,” Greaves said when asked about the investment yesterday by reporters.

She had earlier indicated that the returns on the investment have been poor, which has warranted a review by the Scheme’s Board.

Asked directly if the ….