President says confident in World Court cause

As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.

In his message for last night’s flag raising at D’Urban Park, Granger noted in the exercise of their sovereignty Guyanese are defending the Republic.

“We are protecting our patrimony. We are ensuring that future generations will be able to inherit this beautiful country, to live in peace and to enjoy the good life and prosperity which this bountiful country has to offer,” he stressed.

The president reminded that in ….