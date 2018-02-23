Local News

President swears in ethnic relations, teaching service commissions

President David Granger (fifth from left) with the newly sworn-in members of the Ethnic Relations Commission. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) were yesterday sworn in by President David Granger who said that they will insulate citizens and institutions against “influence and interference by the executive”.

Those appointed to the ERC are Dr. John O. Smith, the representative for the Christian Bodies; Sister Rajkumarie Singh for the Hindu Bodies; Roshan Khan for the Muslim Bodies; Norris Emanuel Witter for the Labour Movement Bodies; Major-General (Retd.) Norman Mclean for the Private Sector Organisa-tions; Deodat Persaud for the Youth Organisations; Ruth Howard for the Women’s Organisations and for the Cultural/Ethnic Bodies;  Barrington Braith-waite representing Afro-Guyanese;  Neaz Subhan representing Indo-Guyanese and Ashton Simon representing Indi-genous/Amerindian Bodies.

The members of the TSC are Avril Crawford, Allan Munroe, Elizabeth Ramlal, Amjad Shaw, Deborah Thomas, Barbara Thomas-Holder and Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson, who is an ex-officio member.

