President swears in ethnic relations, teaching service commissions

The members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) were yesterday sworn in by President David Granger who said that they will insulate citizens and institutions against “influence and interference by the executive”.
Those appointed to the ERC are Dr. John O. Smith, the representative for the Christian Bodies; Sister Rajkumarie Singh for the Hindu Bodies; Roshan Khan for the Muslim Bodies; Norris Emanuel Witter for the Labour Movement Bodies; Major-General (Retd.) Norman Mclean for the Private Sector Organisa-tions; Deodat Persaud for the Youth Organisations; Ruth Howard for the Women’s Organisations and for the Cultural/Ethnic Bodies; Barrington Braith-waite representing Afro-Guyanese; Neaz Subhan representing Indo-Guyanese and Ashton Simon representing Indi-genous/Amerindian Bodies.
The members of the TSC are Avril Crawford, Allan Munroe, Elizabeth Ramlal, Amjad Shaw, Deborah Thomas, Barbara Thomas-Holder and Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson, who is an ex-officio member.
Chatelal forgives Yorke as loan repaid
(Trinidad Guardian) “Dwight, I forgive you.” So stated reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal in an open letter to former T&T and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke yesterday, following the repayment of a $250,000 loan.
Exxon contract final -Harmon
The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says
General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.
CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal
A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.
President says confident in World Court cause
As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.