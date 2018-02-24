10 Berbice families get new homes from Food for the Poor

Up until last month, Kanya Andrews, 33, her husband, Bertrum, and their six children were trying to make the best of their cramped one-bedroom wooden house at Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

“It was hard for us and for them,” Kanya told Stabroek News. “When them children ready to go school morning, them got to wait one by one and then change,” she explained.

The couple are raising a 17-year old, 15-year old, 13-year old, 11-year old, seven-year old, and a one-year old. The five older children are all in school, with the 17-year-old, Aqueena Skeete, preparing to sit five subjects at the next CSEC examinations and the 11-year-old, Quintie Andrews, preparing to sit the next National Grade Six Assessment.

Bertrum, 43, had been ….