Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire

Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.
The fire was reported to have started around 2.20 pm in the apartment building, located at Lot 40-41 Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, before spreading to two other houses, including one which was recently renovated. They were all destroyed.
The fire ripped through the wooden and concrete structures in a matter of minutes, during which loud explosions and the shattering of glass could be heard.
Two nearby buildings, including ….
Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit
President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.
US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.
Jagdeo questions planned borrowing for sugar estates, revised targets
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on the heels of the announced plan to borrow cash from local banks to reopen two sugar estates and to fund critical current and capital Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) programmes.
Private sector welcomes new wave of oil job opportunities as boon for local content
The private sector is upbeat about the nearly three dozen-odd opportunities recently advertised in the oil and gas sector as it goes some way towards meeting local content needs, according to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer.
Guyanese ‘extra and proud’ at ‘Black Panther’ opening
‘Black Panther,’ the new Marvel Studios cinematic juggernaut opened in Guyanese theatres to overwhelming support on Thursday evening, which saw a large number of patrons turning out in African cultural display to mark the occasion.