Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire

Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.

The fire was reported to have started around 2.20 pm in the apartment building, located at Lot 40-41 Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, before spreading to two other houses, including one which was recently renovated. They were all destroyed.

The fire ripped through the wooden and concrete structures in a matter of minutes, during which loud explosions and the shattering of glass could be heard.

Two nearby buildings, including ….