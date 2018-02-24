Education ministry denies blame for treatment of Rupununi Mash participants

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has denied responsibility for the reported poor treatment meted out to several students who travelled from the Rupununi to attend the Children’s Mashramani activities in the city last Saturday.

Public Relations Officer at the Education Ministry Brushell Blackman, when contacted, stated that the ministry was not responsible for the transportation arrangements for the children, which fell under the purview of the Region Nine administration.

With regard to the food served to the participants, Blackman said that the same meals were given to the other participants, and were accepted without any complaints. He further noted that when the students arrived in the city last week Wednesday they were provided with meals.

The ministry was at the time ….