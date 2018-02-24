Guards injured at ‘Sunrise Fete’

Two security guards were yesterday morning attacked and injured by a group of four men aftter a fight broke out at the ‘Sunrise Fete,’ which was hosted by the 704 Sports Bar.

Stabroek News learned that the incident occurred around 5.45 am yesterday at the 704 Sports Bar’s parking lot, located in the vicinity of Lamaha and Albert streets, Georgetown.

During the attack, security guards, Jermaine Adams, 33 and Kenrick Maynard, 34, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, sustained injuries and were subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Adams was on duty at the event, which….