Guards injured at ‘Sunrise Fete’

Two security guards were yesterday morning attacked and injured by a group of four men aftter a fight broke out at the ‘Sunrise Fete,’ which was hosted by the 704 Sports Bar.
Stabroek News learned that the incident occurred around 5.45 am yesterday at the 704 Sports Bar’s parking lot, located in the vicinity of Lamaha and Albert streets, Georgetown.
During the attack, security guards, Jermaine Adams, 33 and Kenrick Maynard, 34, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, sustained injuries and were subsequently rushed to the hospital.
Adams was on duty at the event, which….
Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit
President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.
Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire
Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.
US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.
Jagdeo questions planned borrowing for sugar estates, revised targets
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on the heels of the announced plan to borrow cash from local banks to reopen two sugar estates and to fund critical current and capital Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) programmes.
Private sector welcomes new wave of oil job opportunities as boon for local content
The private sector is upbeat about the nearly three dozen-odd opportunities recently advertised in the oil and gas sector as it goes some way towards meeting local content needs, according to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer.