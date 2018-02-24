Private sector welcomes new wave of oil job opportunities as boon for local content

The private sector is upbeat about the nearly three dozen-odd opportunities recently advertised in the oil and gas sector as it goes some way towards meeting local content needs, according to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer.
Boyer told Stabroek News that while he knows that local businesses might not be able to meet the requirements being sought, the PSC has been fostering partnerships between local and overseas companies that could see Guyanese companies benefitting significantly.
“The local business community will have a chance to partner with persons who have the exposure and experience in those 34 areas. Also, the local business community [has] had expressions of interests from Canadian American and also Caribbean companies who are obviously going to be partnering with the local businesses to tender for these things. This I consider effectively helping local businesses and pushing local content,” Boyer said.
Guyana Deep Water Operations Inc., a subsidiary ….
Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit
President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.
Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire
Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.
US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.
Jagdeo questions planned borrowing for sugar estates, revised targets
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on the heels of the announced plan to borrow cash from local banks to reopen two sugar estates and to fund critical current and capital Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) programmes.
Guyanese ‘extra and proud’ at ‘Black Panther’ opening
‘Black Panther,’ the new Marvel Studios cinematic juggernaut opened in Guyanese theatres to overwhelming support on Thursday evening, which saw a large number of patrons turning out in African cultural display to mark the occasion.