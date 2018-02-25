Armed bandits raid Barama compound, rob CEO, other employees

A security guard and three other persons inclusive of two Indonesians were about 11.45 last night robbed of cash, jewellery and cellphones at the Barama Company Limited compound, Land of Canaan, EBD by five males, four of whom were armed with handguns.
A release from the police today said that the 54-year-old security was also relieved of the company’s shotgun and five cartridges.
Investigations revealed that the bandits first pounced on the security guard who was manning the compound in which the other victims reside, relieved him of the weapon and a cell phone after which they duct-taped his mouth and bound his hands and feet.
The suspects then proceeded to the living quarters of the Indonesians who are reportedly the CEO and Supervisor of the company, forced their way in via the doors and relieved them along with a female who is the fiancée of the CEO, of their valuables and escaped.
Investigators have since processed the scene, obtained statements and are making stringent efforts to apprehend the suspects, the police said.
