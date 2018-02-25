Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman

An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.

“Cabinet has determined that an international firm will be retained to guide and advise that process going forward,” Trotman told Sunday Stabroek.

“A short-list of capable firms is being compiled for Cabinet’s consideration. Once I have further details, I will communicate. There are a number of companies that have submitted applications for concessions and discussions have been had with some foreign governments about other companies taking concessions,” he added…..