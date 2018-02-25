Rejigged IDB loan includes US$10M in housing subsidies

Following the revamping of a road project, US$10 million (G$2 billion) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will go towards housing subsidies in Sophia, Cummings Lodge and nearby areas.
The project profile of the reformulated IDB project disclosed that US$30 million in total will be allocated to housing. The remainder of the US$66.5 million loan will go its originally intended target, the Sheriff Street to Mandela Avenue thoroughfare and associated infrastructure.
According to the IDB document, the reformulation of the huge loan came following a May 2nd, 2017 request by the Minister of Finance Winston Jordan. This request came virtually two years after the APNU+AFC government entered office. Originally, a much larger Sheriff St- Mandela Avenue project had been envisaged going all the way back to 2012 under the former PPP/C government…..
Russian spy ship in T&T waters
(Trinidad Guardian) The Russian intelligence-gathering vessel Viktor Leonov returned to Trinidad for a second time this year and was docked near the Hyatt yesterday.
Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman
An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.
‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’
Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.
Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building
Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.
Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire
Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.