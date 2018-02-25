Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building

Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.

James Johnson, 80, a father of seven, is believed to have perished in the fire, which reportedly started in a section of the apartment building where he resided. The fire destroyed the apartment building and two houses, leaving some 30 victims, including several children, seeking temporary shelter at the community centre in the area.

A source close to the investigation told Sunday Stabroek that Guyana Fire Service investigators returned to the scene yesterday morning to continue their investigation and they learnt that everyone was accounted for except Johnson…..