Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building

Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.
James Johnson, 80, a father of seven, is believed to have perished in the fire, which reportedly started in a section of the apartment building where he resided. The fire destroyed the apartment building and two houses, leaving some 30 victims, including several children, seeking temporary shelter at the community centre in the area.
A source close to the investigation told Sunday Stabroek that Guyana Fire Service investigators returned to the scene yesterday morning to continue their investigation and they learnt that everyone was accounted for except Johnson…..
Russian spy ship in T&T waters
(Trinidad Guardian) The Russian intelligence-gathering vessel Viktor Leonov returned to Trinidad for a second time this year and was docked near the Hyatt yesterday.
Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman
An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.
‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’
Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.
Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire
Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.
Rejigged IDB loan includes US$10M in housing subsidies
Following the revamping of a road project, US$10 million (G$2 billion) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will go towards housing subsidies in Sophia, Cummings Lodge and nearby areas.