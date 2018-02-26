Armed bandits raid Barama compound, kick down door to living quarters

Bandits on Saturday night invaded the Barama Company Limited compound at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and robbed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Apun and other staff of their personal items and cash.

Police in a statement yesterday said that at around 11.45pm, five bandits entered the compound and carried out the attack during which a security guard was relieved of the company’s shotgun and five cartridges.

General Manager of the Company Mohindra Chand, yesterday told Stabroek News that the bandits gained entry into the compound while the guard was carrying out his routine checks…..