Bulkan saddened at blocked Corriverton flag-raising

By Marcelle Thomas and Bebi Oosman

While he is saddened at the blocking of the Corriverton flag-raising ceremony by the police last Thursday evening, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has rebuked town councillors there for what he said was their yielding to political pressure from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) instead of upholding protocols and conventions.

The police are yet to make an official statement on why they stopped the Region 6 republic anniversary flag-raising event, but Corriverton Mayor Krishnand Jaichand believes it was because the town council objected to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan as the featured speaker. The police, the mayor said, told him that the event was stopped because requisite law enforcement permits were not applied for by the council.

Bulkan told Stabroek News yesterday that he had spoken with Jaichand prior to the scheduled flag-raising who told him that while government had proposed that Ramjattan be the featured speaker at the event, his councillors had objected and instead wanted PPP/C parliamentarian, Adrian Anamayah to be the keynote speaker. Anamayah is from the said region…..