Bulkan saddened at blocked Corriverton flag-raising

By Marcelle Thomas and Bebi Oosman
While he is saddened at the blocking of the Corriverton flag-raising ceremony by the police last Thursday evening, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has rebuked town councillors there for what he said was their yielding to political pressure from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) instead of upholding protocols and conventions.
The police are yet to make an official statement on why they stopped the Region 6 republic anniversary flag-raising event, but Corriverton Mayor Krishnand Jaichand believes it was because the town council objected to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan as the featured speaker. The police, the mayor said, told him that the event was stopped because requisite law enforcement permits were not applied for by the council.
Bulkan told Stabroek News yesterday that he had spoken with Jaichand prior to the scheduled flag-raising who told him that while government had proposed that Ramjattan be the featured speaker at the event, his councillors had objected and instead wanted PPP/C parliamentarian, Adrian Anamayah to be the keynote speaker. Anamayah is from the said region…..
Bollywood star Sridevi’s death ‘accidental drowning’
(BBC) Superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor died of accidental drowning, a Dubai post-mortem report has said.
GuySuCo needs $30b over four years –SPU
Funding of $30 billion (US$150m) is being sought for the sugar industry over the next four years, according to a statement yesterday from government holding company, NICIL and its Special Purpose Unit (SPU) set up to oversee privatisation of GuySuCo’s estates.
Two men drown after boat sinks in Makari River
Police in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) are investigating the deaths of two men who were pulled from the Makari River, Mazaruni, Essequibo yesterday afternoon.
Armed bandits raid Barama compound, kick down door to living quarters
Bandits on Saturday night invaded the Barama Company Limited compound at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and robbed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Apun and other staff of their personal items and cash.
East Coast businesses suffering from road widening project
Business owners along sections of the East Coast Demerara carriageway are upset over the lack of consideration being shown to them by the engineers working on the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project.