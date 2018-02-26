East Coast businesses suffering from road widening project

Business owners along sections of the East Coast Demerara carriageway are upset over the lack of consideration being shown to them by the engineers working on the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project.

The issue stems from persons not being able to access their properties due to the ongoing works on the highway, thus resulting in the loss of revenue.

A woman who owns a boutique in the Montrose area told Stabroek News that the situation has been this way for at least a month, and has resulted in the store making almost no sales during that time…..