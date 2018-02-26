Girl on life support after West Demerara accident

A thirteen-year-old pedal cyclist of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is currently battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being involved in an accident yesterday afternoon.
The injured teen, Nandranie Budram of 250 La Parfaite Harmonie was riding on the access road when she was struck down by mini bus BWW1663 at around 3.30 pm.
Police said the minibus driven by Troy Allen of Bagotville, was proceeding north along the eastern side of the road whilst the cyclist who was proceeding in the opposite direction allegedly rode across the road and into the path of the minibus.
As a result of the impact, the teen suffered head injuries and is currently on a life support machine. She was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and later transferred to the GPHC. The driver is in custody assisting with investigations.
Bollywood star Sridevi’s death ‘accidental drowning’
(BBC) Superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor died of accidental drowning, a Dubai post-mortem report has said.
GuySuCo needs $30b over four years –SPU
Funding of $30 billion (US$150m) is being sought for the sugar industry over the next four years, according to a statement yesterday from government holding company, NICIL and its Special Purpose Unit (SPU) set up to oversee privatisation of GuySuCo’s estates.
Two men drown after boat sinks in Makari River
Police in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) are investigating the deaths of two men who were pulled from the Makari River, Mazaruni, Essequibo yesterday afternoon.
Armed bandits raid Barama compound, kick down door to living quarters
Bandits on Saturday night invaded the Barama Company Limited compound at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and robbed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Apun and other staff of their personal items and cash.
Bulkan saddened at blocked Corriverton flag-raising
By Marcelle Thomas and Bebi Oosman While he is saddened at the blocking of the Corriverton flag-raising ceremony by the police last Thursday evening, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has rebuked town councillors there for what he said was their yielding to political pressure from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) instead of upholding protocols and conventions.