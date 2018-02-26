Girl on life support after West Demerara accident

A thirteen-year-old pedal cyclist of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is currently battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being involved in an accident yesterday afternoon.

The injured teen, Nandranie Budram of 250 La Parfaite Harmonie was riding on the access road when she was struck down by mini bus BWW1663 at around 3.30 pm.

Police said the minibus driven by Troy Allen of Bagotville, was proceeding north along the eastern side of the road whilst the cyclist who was proceeding in the opposite direction allegedly rode across the road and into the path of the minibus.

As a result of the impact, the teen suffered head injuries and is currently on a life support machine. She was picked up and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and later transferred to the GPHC. The driver is in custody assisting with investigations.