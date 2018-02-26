Industry businessman dies after beating

A 46-year-old businessman who was last Friday night rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state after being beaten, succumbed to his injuries about 5 this morning.

A post-mortem examination conducted this morning revealed that the victim Hazrat Shaffie of 114 Fifth Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara, died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries.

A 29-year-old Medical Administrator of Temple Street, Ogle, E.C.D, who was reportedly seen kicking the victim repeatedly on several occasions on the night in question, is in custody and will be arraigned before a Magistrate tomorrow at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, charged with murder.