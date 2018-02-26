Industry businessman dies after beating

A 46-year-old businessman who was last Friday night rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state after being beaten, succumbed to his injuries about 5 this morning.
A post-mortem examination conducted this morning revealed that the victim Hazrat Shaffie of 114 Fifth Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara, died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries.
A 29-year-old Medical Administrator of Temple Street, Ogle, E.C.D, who was reportedly seen kicking the victim repeatedly on several occasions on the night in question, is in custody and will be arraigned before a Magistrate tomorrow at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, charged with murder.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Father and son welders charged with forging chassis numbers for carjackers
A father and son were yesterday charged in a city court with forging chassis plate numbers on two vehicles stolen in carjackings.
Council warned over current state of City Hall
With Town Clerk Royston King warning that City Hall may no longer be fit for use for meetings, following the recent collapse of a section of the building, the City Council will be renewing its efforts to establish a restoration fund.
Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen
The 17-year-old girl who was subjected on Sunday to a cavity search for drugs at the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle has broken her silence and says that her family is currently seeking legal advice.