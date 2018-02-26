Two men drown after boat sinks in Makari River

Police in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) are investigating the deaths of two men who were pulled from the Makari River, Mazaruni, Essequibo yesterday afternoon.
Police last night identified the deceased as Jeffery Dirwar, 26 years of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and the other as ‘Fineman’. ….
Bollywood star Sridevi’s death ‘accidental drowning’
(BBC) Superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor died of accidental drowning, a Dubai post-mortem report has said.
GuySuCo needs $30b over four years –SPU
Funding of $30 billion (US$150m) is being sought for the sugar industry over the next four years, according to a statement yesterday from government holding company, NICIL and its Special Purpose Unit (SPU) set up to oversee privatisation of GuySuCo’s estates.
Armed bandits raid Barama compound, kick down door to living quarters
Bandits on Saturday night invaded the Barama Company Limited compound at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and robbed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thomas Apun and other staff of their personal items and cash.
Bulkan saddened at blocked Corriverton flag-raising
By Marcelle Thomas and Bebi Oosman While he is saddened at the blocking of the Corriverton flag-raising ceremony by the police last Thursday evening, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has rebuked town councillors there for what he said was their yielding to political pressure from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) instead of upholding protocols and conventions.
East Coast businesses suffering from road widening project
Business owners along sections of the East Coast Demerara carriageway are upset over the lack of consideration being shown to them by the engineers working on the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project.