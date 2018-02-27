Canal No.1 residents told of improved power supply

Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD) were on Sunday told by Guyana Power and Light (GPL) personnel of improved service.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the improvements have been promised under the Power Utility Upgrade Programme. (PUUP)

This constitutes the third component of the PUUP which aims to improve the system’s overall efficiency by reducing losses and upgrading the network in priority areas in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six…..