Canal No.1 residents told of improved power supply

Residents of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD) were on Sunday told by Guyana Power and Light (GPL) personnel of improved service.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the improvements have been promised under the Power Utility Upgrade Programme. (PUUP)
This constitutes the third component of the PUUP which aims to improve the system’s overall efficiency by reducing losses and upgrading the network in priority areas in Regions Three, Four, Five and Six…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son
An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.