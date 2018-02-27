Child rape accused released on $200,000 bail

A North West District man was yesterday charged with the rape of six-year-old, which he allegedly committed in 2016.

Val Smith, 30, was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs at an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

The charge stated that on July 28th, 2012, in the North West District, Smith engaged in sexual activity with a minor.

Magistrate Isaacs subsequently released the man on $200,000 bail and adjourned the proceedings until March 5th.