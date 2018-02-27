Council warned over current state of City Hall

With Town Clerk Royston King warning that City Hall may no longer be fit for use for meetings, following the recent collapse of a section of the building, the City Council will be renewing its efforts to establish a restoration fund.

In November of last year, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) had announced its intention to establish a restoration fund for the building by the middle of that month.

When Mayor Patricia-Chase Green brought up the fund at a statutory council meeting yesterday, mentioning that the council had been advised that the building was “structurally sound” but just in need of repairs, King related that the council may soon need to find an alternative meeting space given the current state of the building…..