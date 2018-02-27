Council warned over current state of City Hall

With Town Clerk Royston King warning that City Hall may no longer be fit for use for meetings, following the recent collapse of a section of the building, the City Council will be renewing its efforts to establish a restoration fund.
In November of last year, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) had announced its intention to establish a restoration fund for the building by the middle of that month.
When Mayor Patricia-Chase Green brought up the fund at a statutory council meeting yesterday, mentioning that the council had been advised that the building was “structurally sound” but just in need of repairs, King related that the council may soon need to find an alternative meeting space given the current state of the building…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son
An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.